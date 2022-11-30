Wizards at Nets final score: Washington loses 113-107 as Durant goes off

In the end, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving proved too much for the Wizards. The superstar duo poured in 66 points as the Nets beat Washington 113-107. The Wizards have now dropped four of their last five games and fall to 11-11 on the season.

Kristaps Porzingis led the team in scoring for a second consecutive game with 27 points on 14 field goal attempts. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma also got going with 25 points each. But no other Wizard scored in double-digits with Rui Hachimura out due to an ankle injury.

Washington’s offense certainly regressed to the mean after pouring a season-high 142 points against the Timberwolves on Monday. The team shot just 25% (6/24) on threes, a far cry from the 48.4% they made against Minnesota. Beal had one of his worst shooting nights from three this season, hitting just one of his six attempts.

The team also couldn’t get out of their own way as well. They missed 11 free throws! In a very close six-point game, those misses will haunt Washington. Porzingis missed five himself. The Wizards’ 14 turnovers seemed to come at the worst times as well. With two and half minutes left in the game, Washington got what could have been a huge steal. But they rushed the ensuing transition opportunity and gave the ball back to Brooklyn, who went up by 11 to seal the game moments later.

Washington did have some bright spots, though. Corey Kispert had a nice game as he took advantage of Seth Curry with his size and speed. He scored off few cuts in the third quarter to keep the score tight. Porzingis was able to score on Kevin Durant and continued his hot scoring run.

The Wizards are on the road again on Friday at 7 pm against the Charlotte Hornets. They will be looking for their first road win since November 7th when they beat... the Charlotte Hornets 108-100.