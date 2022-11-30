Finding the next Jordan Goodwin

One of the real highlights this season has been the emergence of Jordan Goodwin. His development is the first notable success story to come from the founding of the Capital City Go-Go.

The goal of team-controlled G League affiliates is to be able to use them as a direct development pipeline. For a team like the Wizards with a questionable draft record, this added opportunity to evaluate prospects is critical. Especially considering the team's salary cap situation, they have to find impact players on the margins to be successful.

So who is the next player to keep an eye on for a future potential breakout? In my opinion, the best way to find out is to watch them in person. I had seen Jordan Goodwin a half dozen times in college but it wasn't until I saw him play in person at a Go-Go game that I became pretty confident that he had the potential to be productive at the NBA level.

Here are the names to know:

Johnny Davis: 6-4, guard, 14.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals, .7 blocks, 40% from three (4 attempts)

Isaiah Todd: 6-9, forward, 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, .8 blocks, 33.3% from three (6 attempts)

Quenton Jackson: 6-5, guard/wing, 10.7 points, 3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, .9 steals, 31.3% from three (1.8 attempts)

Vernon Carey Jr.: 6-10, center, 20.3 points, 10 rebounds, 1 block, 60% from three (1.4 attempts)

Devon Dotson: 6-1, guard, 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1 steal, 1.5 turnovers, 13.3% from three (1.9 attempts)

Kris Dunn: 6-3, guard, 14.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2 steals, 3.1 turnovers, 36.8% from three (2.1 attempts)

Jaime Echenique: 6-10, center, 11.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, .7 blocks, 1.9 turnovers

Jordan Schakel: 6-6, wing, 14.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 30.8% from three (4.9 attempts)

Davion Mintz: 6-3, guard, 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 25% from three (.8 attempts)

Makur Maker: 6-10, center, 5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1 block, 2.2 turnovers, 25% from three (3.1 attempts)