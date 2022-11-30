Wizards at Nets GameThread

It’s a Washington Wizards Game Day and the team is in New York! The opponent for tonight are the Brooklyn Nets. Washington had previously played the Nets earlier this month but lost badly. The Nets only had Kevin Durant at the time. Now they’ll have Kyrie Irving back as Ben Simmons deals with a calf strain.

Nets injury updates:



Ben Simmons (lateral left upper calf strain) OUT at least the next 3 games



Yuta Watanabe (strained right hamstring) OUT at least a week — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) November 30, 2022

The Wizards are still without Delon Wright and an update on Rui Hachimura’s injury is now a bone bruise. Washington managed to get a defining win over the Minnesota Timberwolves and that same energy needs to be reflected playing the Nets to secure the win.

Washington’s version of a Big 3: Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis needs to come through with more than a combined 80 points to get the victory over Brooklyn. The reserves as well need to show up too!

Game time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET tonight on NBC Sports Washington. Head to the comments and chat about expectations and their play throughout the game!