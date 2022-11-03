Game Info

Game Time: Friday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring)

NETS— Seth Curry, OUT (left ankle); Ben Simmons, OUT (left knee); TJ Warren, OUT (left foot)

What To Watch For

Corey Kispert will make his season debut on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Kispert was out since preseason after sustaining an ankle injury. He will definitely be beneficial as the Washington Wizards haven’t been very productive from three-point range averaging 34 percent as a team. It’ll be interesting to see how Coach Wes Unseld incorporates him into the rotation.

Washington is coming off a road win in Philadelphia defeating the 76ers 121-111 behind Kristaps Porzingis 30 points and Bradley Beal’s 29. Wizards will have to find a way to stop Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving of the Nets. Durant is averaging 32.5 points per game. If the Wizards can get to the rim as they did playing the 76ers it could boost their chances of winning and even open opportunities for other shot selections. Someone on the Wizards team has to be consistent and dependable beyond the arc. Hopefully it can be Kispert.

The Nets have been dealing with on and off the court issues as they recently fired their head coach Steve Nash and plan to hire Ime Udoka. Udoka was the head coach of the Boston Celtics but was suspended for the season for a violation of team policies by having an improper relationship with a staff member of the Celtics. All of this and Brooklyn has only won two games so far this season standing at 2-6.