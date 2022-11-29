Game Info

Game Time: Wednesday, November 30 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring); Rui Hachimura, OUT (ankle)

NETS— Ben Simmons, DAY-TO-DAY (left knee soreness); TJ Warren, OUT (left foot), Yuta Watanabe, OUT (hamstring)

Pregame Notes

Washington Wizards are coming off a good 142-127 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves behind a career-high night for Kristaps Porzingis who had 41 points. Kyle Kuzma and Bradley Beal combined for 45 points. Washington’s bench scored 43 points as well. Can they secure a similar win with the same amount of help against the Brooklyn Nets?

The Nets recently defeated the Orlando Magic 109-102 behind Kevin Durant’s 45 points. When the Wizards last played them, Brooklyn was without both Ben Simmons and Kyrie Irving. Simmons was injured and looks to be that way again while Irving was serving a suspension but has since then returned.

Rui Hachimura who has been dealing with an ankle sprain has now been updated to dealing with a bone bruise meaning he will be out a little longer than expected. Simmons, for the Nets, left a previous game against the Magic with left knee soreness. Although listed day-to-day, there’s no expectation of him playing on Wednesday night.

After viewing Washington’s win over Minnesota, it’s clear that was the example of everyone playing their role and doing their job. It’ll definitely take all of that to secure the win on Wednesday. Washington stands only two spots above the Nets in the Eastern Conference. Will they get the road win and break Brooklyn’s two-game win streak?