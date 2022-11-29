Rui Hachimura will miss at least one more game due to bone bruise

Wizards’ forward Rui Hachimura has been out with ankle soreness since injuring himself on November 20th against the Charlotte Hornets. An MRI yesterday showed that he has a bone bruise that will cause him to miss at least one additional game and potentially more.

The Wizards have announced that Hachimura will be listed as “out” against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. However, his status beyond that has yet to be determined. Given that he has missed four games already and they just decided to give him an MRI, I’m assuming that means he hasn’t progressed as quickly as they would have hoped.

Hachimura is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. He is shooting 33.3% from three and 48.1% from the field. The Wizards have dealt with a good amount of injuries thus far and losing Hachimura for more games really compromises their depth.

It would be good to have Hachimura back in the mix if only to spell Kyle Kuzma who recently dealt with some soreness in his back due to heavy minutes. Expect more Anthony Gill minutes in the meantime.