 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wizards vs. Timberwolves GameThread

By Albert Lee
/ new
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Washington Wizards play the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight at 7 p.m. ET. Watch it on NBC Sports Washington. Let’s get back above .500. Go Wizards!

Loading comments...