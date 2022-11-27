The Washington Wizards return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on the second night of a back-to-back.

Game Info

When: Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Kyle Kuzma (back, day-to-day), Delon Wright (ankle, day-to-day), Johnny Davis (groin, day-to-day), Rui Hachimura (ankle, day-to-day); Monte Morris (knee, day-to-day)

Timberwolves: Jaden McDaniels (illness, day-to-day), Taurean Prince (shoulder, out), Jordan McLaughlin (ankle, out)

Pregame notes

After stumbling against a Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics side on Sunday, the Wizards will look to snap their ongoing losing streak against a visiting T-Wolves side looking to do the same.

Washington has had the recipe for success against Minnesota in recent history. They’ve gone 5-0 in their last five matchups, dating back to November of 2019 when Bradley Beal and Mo Wagner (!) combined for 74 points in a 137-116 win.

The Wizards have lost the rebounding battle in all three of their recent defeats and it doesn’t get any easier facing off against the jumbo unit of Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With injuries to key rotation pieces piling on of late, an undermanned Wizards squad must go next-man-up to end this three-game losing streak.