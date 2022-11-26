The Washington Wizards will play the Boston Celtics tomorrow night to finish their long weekend.

Game Info

When: Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden Boston

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Delon Wright (ankle, day-to-day), Johnny Davis (groin, day-to-day), Rui Hachimura (ankle, day-to-day); Monte Morris (knee, out)

Celtics: Jayson Tatum (ankle, out); Robert Williams III (knee, out); Danilo Gallinari (knee, out)

Pregame notes

The Wizards will play all of their Thanksgiving weekend games on the road and finish their series against the Celtics. In their last contest, the Wizards lost 112-94 on the road back on Oct. 30.

This time, the Wizards may be a little less injury riddled than the Celtics, especially if Jayson Tatum sits this one out. If Tatum is gone and Bradley Beal is in, this should give Washington a somewhat easier opportunity to get a win. Let’s see!