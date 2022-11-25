 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wizards at Heat GameThread

Wizards looking to get a split of the back to back matchups against the Miami Heat.

By Marcus Atkinson
Washington Wizards v Miami Heat Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

After losing on Wednesday to the Miami Heat, the Wizards get a rare second shot in back to back games, as the Wizards will play the Heat again this evening in Miami. The game on Wednesday featured the Wizards falling behind early by as many as 17 before crawling their way back into the game, only to ultimately lose. Let’s see if the Wizards can get off to a better start and perhaps pick up a win before leaving town.

Coverage for the game kicks off at 8 PM on NBC Sports Washington. Let’s get the conversation going below.

