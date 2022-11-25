Monumental Basketball hosted Thankful Meals last weekend

I hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving yesterday. For the last several years, I have always bought dinner elsewhere so I could focus more on spending time with friends and family. But if you enjoyed cooking your own turkey, etc., that’s great too.

Some families had a more difficult time getting Thanksgiving ready, however.

Monumental Basketball hosted its second annual Thankful Meals drive last weekend at the R.I.S.E Center in Southeast, D.C. Players like Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, center Daniel Gafford and Mystics guard Natasha Cloud and forward Myisha Hines-Allen were there for the event. In addition, executives from Monumental Basketball as well as the Wizards dancers greeted visitors.

You can watch highlights below.

an impactful day of serving the community at our 2nd annual Thankful Meals Event #DCFamily | @CareFirst pic.twitter.com/3xadIwwiUU — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 24, 2022

I can’t say for sure what the Mystics did yesterday because this is their offseason. But for the Wizards, they could not have Thanksgiving at home. That’s because they are in the middle of a de-facto two game series against the Miami Heat at the venue that is still (for now) known as FTX Arena. The first game was on Wednesday and the second one will be tonight.