The Wizards have the only all-Black broadcast crew in the NBA this season

The Washington Wizards’ TV broadcast crew has a couple notable things about it. First, they are the only all-Black or all-African American crew in the NBA this season. Second, tv play-by-play announcer Chris Miller is the first Washington-based play-by-play announcer for any major men’s professional sports league in the Washington area.

Ava Wallace of The Washington Post wrote an article today noting these facts and story on how the Wizards were ultimately able to get a crew of Miller. TV color analyst Drew Gooden and sideline Meghan McPeak together.

The process on getting the three together was also detailed in her article. Before stepping into his current role, Miller was the Wizards’ sideline reporter and a fill-in play-by-announcer for Justin Kutcher last season. Gooden became an analyst and first thought about taking these roles when he played for Washington in the 2013-14 NBA season. McPeak first came to Washington in 2018 to be the play-by-play announcer for the Capital City Go-Go and the Washington Mystics.

I won’t elaborate more on the main talking points of the article, but check it out!