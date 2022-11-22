The Washington Wizards completed a long homestand consisting of six games. They now head to Miami where they will spend Thanksgiving, playing the Miami Heat twice: on Wednesday and then again on Friday.

Game Info

When: Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: FTX Arena, Miami, FL

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM.

Injury Report

Wizards: Delon Wright (out), Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura, Monte Morris (day-to-day)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent, Duncan Robinson (out)

Pregame notes

An opportunity for the Wizards— The Wizards were fortunate to match-up against the Heat last week when Miami was completely decimated by injuries. Kyle Lowry (who played over 50 minutes!) and Max Strus played along with 5 undrafted guys. And, Miami nearly won. Miami will most likely get better and healthier later in the season. Now, the Wizards are very fortunate to meet the Heat twice again while it is still missing many of its key players.

Heat will look for revenge — Surely, the Heat players remember that unfortunate evening in DC where they led by 5 with a minute left in regulation, and somehow managed to lose the game in OT.

Flashback: Wizards defeat Heat... last week

Here are the highlights of the first of three matchups between the Heat and the Wizards in a week, a sort of mini-playoff series: