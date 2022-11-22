Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma gave an update on what is going on with the big pink Belgian sweater he wore last year before a game against the New York Knicks. The sweater picture went viral. Fashion fans were divided over whether they liked the Raf Simons-designed piece or not.

Since the Wizards fell from a 10-3 start after that picture came out, I do not want to see it again.

That said, maybe the Royal Belgian Football Association is trying to get Kuz to promote their country before the Red Devils’ World Cup soccer games. Or maybe Emma Meesseman wants Kuz to talk about. Either way, I guess Kuz just likes that sweater.

The NBA shared a video of Kuzma giving an update on that sweater. He still has it and wants to hang it somewhere. Unfortunately (to him), it is too big to be hung.

@kylekuzma debuted one of his most iconic looks one year ago today! #NBAstyle pic.twitter.com/kX5bODkh23 — NBA (@NBA) November 22, 2022

Belgium may be great at women’s basketball, soccer, beer, chocolates, Smurfs, comic strips, and even passports FEATURING comic strips as security features!

But I’m sorry. This sweater isn’t one of them!