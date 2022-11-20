The Washington Wizards finished a successful homestand with a 106-102 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.

Washington started off hot in this game, ultimately holding onto a 59-55 lead. Bradley Beal shot 7-of-10 from the field for 16 of his 26 points. Kyle Kuzma also added 14 of his team-high 28 points. The Hornets overall weren’t shooting too well except for Gordon Hayward who had 13 of his 20 points.

Washington shot poorly, just 33 percent in the third quarter, allowing Charlotte to take a 79-77 lead heading into the fourth. Thankfully, the Hornets weren’t shooting well themselves, going just 1-of-9 from the three point line, though Kelly Oubre, Jr. scored 10 of his 22 points to make things interesting.

In the fourth, the Wizards ultimately made plays when it mattered like these.

deni hoopin'



12 PTS, 13 REB pic.twitter.com/6dTBNCsU2C — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 21, 2022

Still, the offense was a wreck late. Washington shot 34.6 percent in the fourth. That said, the Wizards kept the Hornets to just 28.6 percent shooting and two assisted baskets.

The Wizards’ next two games are against the Miami Heat on the road. The first is this Wednesday with tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET. See you then.