Wizards replace Jordan Schakel with Devon Dotson to give themselves at least one healthy point guard

The Washington Wizards waived wing Jordan Schakel from his two-way contract to add point guard Devon Dotson. With recent injuries to Delon Wright, Jordan Goodwin (who will return tonight), and now Monte Morris, the Wizards needed to bolster their guard depth.

In seven games with the Capital City Go-Go, Dotson is averaging 12.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 7.3 assists in 27 minutes per game. He has started all seven games and is shooting 39% from the field and 14.3% from three.

At only 6-0 tall with a questionable jump shot, I don’t expect Dotson to make an immediate impact like Goodwin did. However, he is a serviceable ball-handler to fill in for a limited time. Picture G League Ish Smith.

In my opinion, Kris Dunn has been far superior this season. He is averaging 13 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, shooting 63.3% from the field and 33.3% from three. Dunn is averaging 3.3 turnovers per game to Dotson’s 1.6, but Dunn has also been the far better defender. Dunn’s length and athleticism have helped him record 1.9 steals per game.

Unfortunately, because Dunn has been in the NBA for longer than 4 years, he's ineligible for a two-way contract. This means the Wizards would have had to clear a roster spot to make room for him. Promoting Dotson only required waiving Schakel, and the team can still try to convert him to a G League contract.