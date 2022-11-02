That is what we consider a “dub” for the Washington Wizards as they got the win on the road over the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-111. Both Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal combined for 59 points and Kyle Kuzma added 18 points of his own bringing the Wizards big three to a combined total of 77 points.

This was a much better outcome than the first meeting, not only because Washington won but the offense clicked a little better and defensively they tried their best. Granted, the basketball gods were on their side as Joel Embiid was still out and Matisse Thybulle left the game in the third quarter with an injury.

In a way, that forced the 76ers to play small ball having P.J. Tucker at center at six-foot-five while Porzingis was seven-foot-three and Daniel Gafford stands at six-foot-nine. It showed as the Wizards got to the rim a lot easier outscoring them 68-38 in the paint.

Philly’s main scorers in James Harden and Tyrese Maxey still showed up offensively. Maxey scored 32 as Harden notched a double double with 24 points and 10 assists. Tobias Harris scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds.

Despite the Wizards winning, a stat to notice was the three-point shooting. Washington only made five of their 21 shot attempts beyond the arc while the 76ers were 19-36. Big difference but those paint points and getting to the line more truly mattered. Philly only had 20 free throw attempts while Washington had 32, 11 of which came from Porzingis.

Washington will return home and await the Brooklyn Nets on Friday November 4. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.