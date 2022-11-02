Wizards at 76ers GameThread

It’s a WIZARDS GAMEDAY!!!

The Washington Wizards are on the road in Philly playing the 76ers. Both teams recently met on Halloween where the 76ers came out victorious, 118-111.

The injury report for the Wizards are the same with both Corey Kispert and Delon Wright being out. Joel Embiid is still listed as day-to-day so it’ll probably be a game time decision on whether he plays or not. The Wizards didn’t take an advantage in the first meeting and defensively flopped allowing the starters to all score in double figures.

The matchup to look out for tonight is Kyle Kuzma and Tobias Harris. Kuzma only scored nine points in the last meeting while Harris had 16 points. It’ll be interesting to see a change in the offensive range for Kuzma tonight.

Tonight’s game is a bit early starting at 6 p.m. ET and will air on NBC Sports Washington.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!