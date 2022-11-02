The Wizards stay clear of coaching drama elsewhere in the NBA

The big story around NBA team head coaches at the moment centers around the Brooklyn Nets. Steve Nash was fired yesterday after a 2-5 start, and he will likely be replaced by Ime Udoka, who is currently serving a one-year suspension without pay from the Boston Celtics.

Nash was handed a tough job under tough circumstances. His first season was in 2020-21 during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic with a big three of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. That trio seemed to make Brooklyn the team to beat in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, they finished just 44-38 in the regular season and were swept in the NBA Playoffs. And this season, the Nets are falling apart despite their on-paper talent.

Irving and his stance on the coronavirus vaccine may have hurt the Nets last season. But this season, his endorsement of an anti-semitic book and film has created a PR crisis even bigger than last season’s.

If you were the Nets, you would keep the team away from another unforced error if possible. But, the rumor of Ime Udoka coming , who is serving a suspension due to alleged sexual misconduct is mind boggling. I get that the Celtics made the Finals last season, but his hiring doesn’t seem appropriate at this time.

As for the Wizards, it is a good thing that they are staying clear from the drama Brooklyn is in. I’m not sure if Wes Unseld, Jr. is the right head coach for this team. But I’m glad that the Wizards aren’t part of this soap opera in the Big Apple.