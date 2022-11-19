A fully healthy Washington Wizards squad needed every bit of luck to outlast a depleted Miami Heat squad by one point, after OT... Luckily the schedule offers an easy game with the tanking Hornets coming to town.

Game info

Gametime: 6 p.m. ET, Sunday, Nov. 20

Where: Capital One Arena, D.C.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: For the Wizards, Jordan Goodwin is still out since FlexGate. For the Hornets, Lamelo Ball, Mark Williams, and Dennis Smith, Jr. are all out at the time of writing.

What to look for

The Wizards have been pretty OK thanks in large part to Porzingis being healthy and a good defender. The Hornets have been, well, focusing on the 2023 Draft. So this game offers the comfort of an easy schedule game, with the opportunity to get more guys into the rotation and ease the minutes on some of the starters who logged extra minutes in OT on Friday night.

The biggest question is, of course, when will Kelly Oubre Jr. get his standing ovation/appreciation night here in D.C.?

The Wizards met the Hornets in Charlotte and won easily recently. Here are some highlights from that game: