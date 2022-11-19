The Washington Wizards didn’t lose to the Miami Heat yesterday. That was good because they paid tribute to the 2000s with their Big Three of Gilbert Arenas, Antawn Jamison and Caron Butler.

Before the season, former color analyst Phil Chenier interviewed the three of them. Segments have been played on social media or on NBC Sports Washington. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the entire interview, it is below.

At halftime, there was a video for them which you can see below.

Here is the @WashWizards halftime ceremony video for the Big Three if you missed the game last night. pic.twitter.com/f3dtUzafvD — Albert Lee (@aleeinthedmv) November 19, 2022

And of course, the fans were happy to see Arenas walk on the court at Capital One Arena for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

There were also other guests from the 2000s. For example, G-Man, the Wizards’ co-mascot of the time, made a cameo appearance and one dunk for the fans.

Big 3: back

G-Man: also back pic.twitter.com/uUR8FezZSp — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 19, 2022

Chenier and Steve Buckhantz, the TV play-by-play announcer during the 2000s was also there and recognized by the crowd.

The duo also took a photo with the Big Three on Thursday.

It looks like yesterday’s game gave many figures from the 2000s some love. Could there be one entire game for Arenas or for Buckhantz in the future? Maybe! But for one night, it was cool for millennials to relive their teens and 20s by seeing the players they idolized on the court.