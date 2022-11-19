Thank you for responding to our most recent SB Nation Reacts survey. Here are the results!

Wizards fan confidence improves but sentiment leans negative

In this week’s survey, we saw that 64 percent of fans gave their confidence a 3 or better out of a scale of 1-5. That is better than last week, when 35 percent gave the same scores.

That said, it’s not like 64 percent of Wizards fan are exactly “confident” in the team. Forty-one percent of fans gave a 3, which means they are neutral or merely content with the team’s direction. A combined 23 percent gave 4s and 5s while a combined 36 percent gave 1s and 2s.

Why are fans feeling confident? Here are some responses:

“I like the team’s flexibility at multiple positions. I like their size and ability to switch 2-3-4.”

“Jordan Goodwin is playing hard. He finally got the rest of the Wizards to start playing together on both sides of the ball. He needs a NBA contract now. When he’s in the game the intensity/momentum changes.”

“The Wizards are moving the ball well without Beal. Beal needs to be traded so the Wizards can get three quality players.”

And why are they not?

“The more things change, the more they stay the same.

“ Wes Unseld, Jr. is not putting Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura in positions where they can flourish.”

Wes Unseld, Jr. is not putting Deni Avdija and Rui Hachimura in positions where they can flourish.” “Johnny Davis should have never been drafted.”

“Where is the direction of the Wizards? Nowhere!!”

Wizards fans love Jordan Goodwin’s impact on the Wizards

Sorry for the typo on this one. But maybe it will be motivation for Goodwin to keep up the good work!

Fifty four percent of the respondents to our survey gave Goodwin an A for his performance for the Wizards so far. While he is averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game this season, Goodwin’s bigger impact has been on defense. His individual offensive rating is a 131 and defensive rating is 109. Considering that the Wizards have an overall defensive rating of 111.9 (before their game against the Miami Heat yesterday) AND that Goodwin averages 19 minutes per game, it’s clear that he helps the Wizards’ defensive impact. A lot!

Goodwin is currently on a two-way contract with the Wizards, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see him upgraded to a full NBA contract pretty soon.

Wizards fans think the team will be back to a below-average NBA team with Beal returning from health and safety protocols

The Wizards won four straight games without Beal, who returned last Wednesday in a loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. I wouldn’t hold that loss against Beal. But it’s sort of …. “#SoWizards” that Beal’s first game back from a week long absence would be a loss. And I’m not surprised that 49 percent of respondents believe that Washington would return to being a below average team that fights to make the play-in.

To be honest, that is the most likely result longer term. At some point, even the Wizards … sans Beal … were going to lose a game. And perhaps a string of them. That’s not an indictment of Beal or the Wizards overall. It’s just that the law of averages was eventually going to step in, most likely with the Wizards being a sub .500 team.

Hopefully, I’m wrong about this.

That’s all I have for this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey. Let’s see where the Wizards are right before the Thanksgiving holiday!