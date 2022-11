It’s a big night for the Wizards. The team will celebrate the group known as collectively as the “Big 3” - Caron Butler, Gilbert Arenas and Antawn Jamison. On the court, the Wizards will try to bounce back from their tough loss on Wednesday, playing against the Miami Heat tonight. The Heat will be without star swingman Jimmy Butler.

Should be an interesting matchup. Join us for the conversation below. Coverage kicks off on NBC Sports Washington at 7:00 PM EST.