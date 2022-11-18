The Washington Wizards are hosting the Miami Heat tonight at Capital One Arena. It will also be a reunion where Gilbert Arenas will meet Antawn Jamison, now the Wizards’ Senior Director of Pro Personnel and Caron Butler, now one of the Heat’s assistant coaches.

It should be a very emotional day for Wizards fans, especially those who followed the team in the 2000s when Washington made four consecutive playoff appearances from 2005-08. Along the way, each member of the “Big Three” made multiple All-Star game appearances. And Arenas was named an All-Star starter as well in 2007.

If that weren’t enough, this very site was founded during the peak of that era!

Arenas, Jamison and Butler met yesterday, took some group photos and made some videos. Check them out below.

some things never change pic.twitter.com/D5twXcbCo6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 18, 2022

RT if you missed seeing this trio together pic.twitter.com/N8ymXzBG2h — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 18, 2022

Agent 0 has arrived. pic.twitter.com/CjZ6FXz3l8 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 17, 2022

After the game, stick around for a concert! It’s R&B night with Joe, Teddy Riley and Dave Hollister!