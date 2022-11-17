Game info

When: Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

How to listen: The Team 980 AM, 106.7-2 FM

Injury Report

Wizards: Jordan Goodwin (Knee, Questionable) Taj Gibson (Neck; Doubtful); Delon Wright (Hamstring, Out); and Johnny Davis (G-League Assignment, Out).

Heat: Bam Adebayo (Knee, Questionable), Dewayne Dedmon (Foot, Questionable), Udonis Haslem (Personal Reasons, Out), Tyler Herro (Ankle, Out), Caleb Martin (Knee, Questionable), Victor Oladipo (Knee, Out), Omer Yurtseven (Ankle, Out)

What to watch for

With the Miami Heat coming to town, the Washington Wizards are hosting “Throwback Night” to celebrate 25 years since their 1997 rebrand. The big draw will be the reunion of the team’s beloved Big 3 of the mid to late aughts: Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler, and Gilbert Arenas.

The current Wiz will look to impress their predecessors after taking a tough loss versus the Oklahoma City Thunder that snapped their 4-game win streak on Wednesday. Now standing at 8-7, a loss would drop them back to .500 and at a deadlock with the Heat, who enter just behind them with a 7-8 record.

Bradley Beal and co. will be looking to draw first blood in its season series battle against their division rival, as three of the team’s next four games are coming against the Heat. The results could have serious playoff implications down the line.

With the Heat’s defensive stalwart Bam Adebayo potentially missing the game with a knee issue, look for Kristaps Porzingis to continue his torrid stretch of late. The Latvian big man has led the Wizards in scoring in its last three games, averaging 27.7 points per on 54 percent shooting. KP has been scorching hot from beyond the arc, where he’s connected on 4.7 threes per contest on a 56 percent clip in that span.

The Wizards were a missed Shai Gilgeous-Alexander three away from coming into this one with a 5-game win streak. They’ll be raring to start another one on Friday.