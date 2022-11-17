Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Washington Wizards fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

The Wizards were on a win streak until last night when they lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They are still above .500 and won four in a row despite missing Bradley Beal due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

Along the way, some players have stepped up like Jordan Goodwin and Kristaps Porzingis. Are we seeing another round of “Everybody Eats” or …. The “Beal Theory?” Fill out the survey below!

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/4UHXJ3/">Please take our survey</a>

Like last week, fan confidence is on a scale from 1-5, not a binary yes or no. This was met with positive reviews last week so I’m sticking with it indefinitely.

Our survey will close later this week. And I will share you the results at that time. Until then, go Wizards and get ready to shop for your Thanksgiving dinners!