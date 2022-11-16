Washington Wizards did not secure the win at home ending their win streak as the Oklahoma City Thunder (more so Shai Gilgeous-Alexander) took them down 121-120. Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points for the Thunder. Kristaps Porzingis for the Wizards added 27 points and nine rebounds.

Now here’s a stat you need to keep in mind, the Wizards had 17 free throw attempts as a team while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17 free throw attempts all by himself. This was a home game for Washington not to say the refs should have been on their side but it was a bit lop-sided.

The game was at 118 a piece after a tipped in shot by Kyle Kuzma tied up the game. Bradley Beal hit a step-back shot leaving 6.1 seconds left on the clock to give the Wizards a 120-118 lead.

BRADLEY BEAL WENT FOR THE CLUTCH FADE pic.twitter.com/aWBXrUQlhy — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 17, 2022

It was evident who was going to take the shot for OKC and did as Gilgeous-Alexander sunk a three-point shot for the lead and the win.

Beal who had a slow scoring start as he was stuck with 10 points for a while eventually got going in the fourth quarter ending with 25 points, six rebounds and six assists. This was his first game back since being out for health and safety protocol. Kuzma finished with 18 points, Deni Avdija with 12 and Monte Morris with 11 put all Wizards starters in double figures.

Lineup choices and rotations along with turnovers caused Washington to lose multiple double-digit leads as the game was more in their favor.

The Wizards will remain at home as the Miami Heat come to town on Friday November 18. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.