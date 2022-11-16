Wizards vs. Thunder GameThread

A WASHINGTON WIZARDS GAME DAY!!!

The Wizards are on a four-game winning streak and look to make it five tonight hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. Bradley Beal will make his return after being out for five games. Beal hadn’t played since the November 4 game against the Brooklyn Nets due to health and safety protocols and conditioning.

It’ll be interesting as Washington went on this current win streak without Beal so will his return warrant new results? How will the Wizards stop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who is averaging 31.5 points per game?

OKC is 2-5 on the road as the Wizards are 5-3 at home. This is the fourth home game of a six-game home stand for Washington so defending home court is a must.

Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

What will the outcome of tonight’s game be? Let’s hear your comments and predictions!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!