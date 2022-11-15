The Washington Wizards are on a four game winning streak without Bradley Beal, who recently sat last week out due to being in the NBA’s Health and Safety protocols for the second time this season. The defense has gradually improved. So ... are the Wizards on the brink of a special run?

The Washington Mystics finally know that they will have the fourth overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. While the result is disappointing, it is important to note that this pick was originally from the Los Angeles Sparks which was traded to the Atlanta Dream. And that pick was used in the deal where the Mystics traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft for the No. 3 selection (who became Shakira Austin) and now, the No. 4 pick next season.

It’s also time for a mailbag. Here is how you can send your questions:

Please send questions through 12 p.m. ET Saturday, Nov. 19. I will get your answers out on Sunday, Nov. 20. Thanks!