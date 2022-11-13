The Washington Wizards beat the Memphis Grizzlies 102-92 on Sunday night. They have now won four straight.

FINAL: Wizards 102, Grizzlies 92



Stat pack from tonight's game:

Porzingis (WAS) - 25/6/2

Deni Avdija (WAS) - 21/2/5

Dillon Brooks (MEM) - 19/4/2

Tyus Jones (MEM) - 17/3/5#DCAboveAll #BigMemphis — Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) November 14, 2022

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane were both ruled out for the Grizzlies before game time with soreness, while Jaren Jackson Jr. has yet to make his season debut as he recovers from foot surgery. Without their three best players, the Grizzlies hung with the Bradley Beal-less Wizards for most of the game but ultimately came up short.

With so many big-name players missing on both teams, this was a game of stats. Deni Avdija tied his career high in points with 21 while narrowly missing his career high in 3-pointers made. Kristaps Porzingis notched his second consecutive game game scoring 25-plus points, and he drained six of 10 three-point attempts. The Wizards as a team shot a scorching 47.5% from beyond the arc, their highest clip of the season.

Deni Avdjia career-high watch:

PTS: 21 (Has 21)

3PM: 5 (Has 4)

Assists: 8 (Has 5)

FGM: 8 (Career high!) — Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) November 14, 2022

Deni Avdija headed to the line with 21 points and two opportunities to set a new career high. He missed both free throws. — Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) November 14, 2022

Jordan Goodwin had another strong showing tonight; he scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds. If the second-year point guard keeps it up, he could soon play himself out of his two-way contract and into a full NBA contract.

Another bright spot was Corey Kispert. Kispert knocked down both of his three-point attempts, and he also looked comfortable driving into the Grizzlies’ defense and drawing contact.

Corey Kispert is playing aggressively and driving to finish through contact, and Deni Avdija is draining threes!? What an interesting game. #DCAboveAll — Marco Gacina (@MarcoGacina) November 14, 2022

The Wizards have the Oklahoma City Thunder up next on Wednesday. They likely will not have an answer for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has absolutely nuclear this season for the Thunder. He is averaging a very efficient 31 points per game while acting as one of OKC’s main distributors. See you then.