The Washington Wizards host the Memphis Grizzlies later today. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When: Sundayy, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington

How to watch and listen: NBC Sports Washington, The Team 980 AM

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Health and Safety protocols, questionable); Taj Gibson (Neck; doubtful); Delon Wright (Hamstring, out); and Johnny Davis (G-League assignment, out). For the Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson (foot, out); Ziaire Williams (knee, out); Danny Green (knee, out); Ja Morant (ankle, questionable); Desmond Bane (toe, questionable).

What to watch for

The Wizards are 7-6 and on a three-game win streak which may put yesterday’s SB Nation Reacts survey to shame. That’s a good thing. They defeated the red-hot Utah Jazz without Bradley Beal, who recently returned from the NBA’s health and safety protocols but is still conditioning to get back into game shape.

The Grizzlies are coming off a 114-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves last Friday. They are 9-4 on the season and are the second-best team in the East. I know, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane are both listed on the injury report, but they played against the Wolves and should be good to go tonight.

It won’t be easy for the Wizards to defeat one of the NBA’s top backcourts. But they are at home and they are starting to find momentum.