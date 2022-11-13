In addition to our regular weekly Washington Wizards SB Nation Reacts surveys, we also had a national survey sent via email. Let’s go ahead and break it down!

A clear majority of NBA fans think that the Lakers and Nets need to start over!

There were three questions in our national email survey. The first asked whether the Brooklyn Nets should tear down the roster and rebuild. Seventy-one percent said that they need to rebuild.

Currently the Nets are 5-7 headlined by Kevin Durant and currently-suspended guard Kyrie Irving.

An even bigger majority believes that it’s time to rebuild the Los Angeles Lakers, who are led by LeBron James. Currently, they are just 2-10 and James has played in ten of those games. Wow!

I’m not surprised that the country (as well as some international voters) believe the Nets and Lakers need to blow it up. So SB Nation NBA Reacts crew, can you send an email asking if the clock has struck for the Wizards? After all, most of our fans aren’t confident in the team’s direction.

People think Kevin Durant will win one more NBA title before LeBron James

This is not a surprise that three in four respondents believe that Durant will win a title before James.

First, let’s look at age. Durant is 34 years old and James will be 38 later this season (he’s 37 right now). But also, James seems to be at peace with his accomplishments. The only goal he has at this point is POSSIBLY playing on the same team as his son, LeBron “Bronny” James, Jr., who is now 18 years old. The younger James is currently a 12th grader in high school and isn’t eligible to play in the NBA until 2024. But if the Collective Bargaining Agreement changes, don’t be surprised to see Bronny in 2023-24.

So, what position does Bronny James play? He is a 6’3 point guard at Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles. According to ESPN, Bronny is the 10th best point guard prospect and 34th overall. He is a four-star recruit. In general, Bronny is one hell of a college prospect. But if he were to go to the NBA directly, let’s say that he also has his work cut out for him. Bronny just isn’t the next version of his father.

I can see why LeBron Sr. wants to play with his son for one season. It’s the Circle of Life, so to speak. And if Bronny were drafted by the Wizards or any other team not named the Lakers, don’t be surprised to see his dad tag along.

