Thank you for your survey responses to our most recent Washington Wizards SB Nation NBA Reacts survey. The results are below!

Most Wizards fans feel the team is moving in the wrong direction, despite a recent win streak

The Wizards fan base is aggrieved, crabby or drama kings and queens, depending on who you ask. We regularly see over 200 people a week respond, and it confirms my feeling that most of us are not happy with team direction, whether I use the old binary yes or no scale or the new 1-5 scale I used this week.

Based on the breakdown of our survey, 33 percent gave a “1,” or had absolutely no confidence that the Wizards are moving in the right direction. 31 percent gave a “2” had a low level of confidence. If I kept the binary scale, I am assuming that 64-65 percent of you are not confident in the Wizards’ direction while 35-36 percent are. Last week, only 30 percent of you were confident, using the old binary scale.

With the 35 or so percent of fans who gave 3’s, 4’s or 5’s, 16 percent each gave a 3 or 4. Only 3 percent gave a 5. Remember that 3 is someone who is neutral or content with the Wizards’ direction, even if they aren’t very pleased with it.

Why are fans confident, or at least content with the Wizards’ direction? Here are some of your answers:

“Heading in the right direction talent and coaching wise. But still need to make a major jump in talent.”

“It’s a players’ league, and Wizards are not near the epicenter of player maneuvers. Still, Wizards have put together and interesting, fun roster---which will get better upon a full return to health.”

“They still play better defense than last season. Jordan Goodwin has been a surprise revelation. He can run an offense, penetrate the lane, and play great defense. I hope he lasts for us and the team doesn’t put too much on him early.”

And why are most fans still giving 1s and 2s (not confident)? Let’s get to your answers:

“Infinite mediocrity.”

“Here we are again celebrating a G-league or UDFA signing because the guy simply plays smart, gives 100% effort, etc. yet, we can’t get that from the guy Seeking $25M, or the ones making $36M or $250M? And the front office seems just fine with that scenario.”

“First round pick playing G league is a wasted pick by a GM.”

“H-I-S-T-O-R-Y.” Multiple people alluded to this theme.

“Utter lack of improvement in drafting and player development during Sheppard’s tenure; handing Beal a supermax instead of trading him at peak value for, say, Tyrese Maxey and picks; unwillingness to properly tank.”

Fans aren’t happy with Johnny Davis’ debut in the G-League

While 36 percent of our respondents gave Davis a B and another 33 percent gave him a C for his G-League debut, a combined 25 percent gave him Ds or Fs. Only six percent of respondents gave Davis an A.

Davis is averaging 14 points per game for the Capital City Go-Go in the first two games of their season. These aren’t bad numbers, which Matt Modderno pointed out previously. But it’s not a good thing when Davis had to be here in the first place. Here is what DCrez commented after Davis’ first game:

I’m not sure what to make of this. On [the] one hand it’s good to hear Davis did fine[.] [But] otoh this sounds like he found the proper level of competition for his talent level. That doesn’t sound great. Time will obviously tell but if Davis is basically around the level of other G-Leaguer’s working for a call-up that is a terrible indictment of Tommy.

Basically, DCrez was reading my mind with this comment for the most part. I get why young players, even lottery picks may have to go to the G-League if a roster is very deep on a title contender. But the Wizards are a mediocre-ish team whose first round pick (No. 10 overall) has been struggling at the NBA level ever since his name was called on draft night.

Most of you believe that Wes Unseld, Jr. should be back for the 2023-24 season

It seems like spilled milk to suggest that Unseld should be fired when the Wizards are 6-6 and on a win streak. But considering how pessimistic most of our survey respondents are, that would also suggest that many of you believe he should be fired sooner rather than later. In our results, 61 percent of you believe that he should be back next season.

The Wizards haven’t fired a head coach mid season since the late Flip Saunders in the 2011-12 campaign.

That is all I have for now. Tomorrow, I will share our national email survey results!

