The Washington Wizards host the Utah Jazz tomorrow. Here’s the preview.

Game Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington

How to watch and listen: NBC Sports Washington, The Team 980 AM or 106.7-2 FM

Injuries: For the Wizards, Bradley Beal (Health and Safety protocols, questionable); Kristaps Porzingis (Groin, questionable); Taj Gibson (Neck; questionable); Delon Wright (Hamstring, out); and Johnny Davis (G-League assignment, out). The Jazz have no injuries to report.

What to watch for

The Wizards are entering the second game of a six-game homestand. This should be a prime opportunity for the Wizards to pad their record as well. Currently, they are 6-6, good for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

At the moment, Washington will host the 10-3 Jazz, who are the Western Conference’s top team. They are currently on a four-game win streak with three of those wins coming on the road. Lauri Markkanen (22.7 ppg) and Jordan Clarkson (18.6 ppg) have formed one of the NBA’s top duos at the moment. The Jazz’s last win was a 125-119 affair against the Atlanta Hawks last Wednesday.

The Wizards can certainly use Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. That said, they defied expectations in their win over the Dallas Mavericks last night. We’ll see if Washington can extend their win streak against a Jazz team that has started off hotter than expected.