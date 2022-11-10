Wizards vs. Mavericks GameThread

It’s a WASHINGTON WIZARDS GAME DAY!! Washington welcomes the Dallas Mavericks, the first opponent in their six-game home stand. It’s also the debut of the cherry-blossom themed court as the Wizards will sport their City Edition jerseys tonight.

In other news, be prepared to not see Bradley Beal on the floor as he’s still out for health and safety protocols. Also the Wizards will be without Kristaps Porzingis and Taj Gibson. That means Washington will not have their top leading scorers tonight. Look out for others to step up besides Kyle Kuzma.

Kristaps Porzingis (left groin strain) and Taj Gibson (neck strain) will not play tonight vs. Dallas. — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) November 10, 2022

Dallas won’t have Christian Wood and Davis Bertans for tonight’s matchup. It looks to be a battle of each team’s bench to determine the push for a victory. Wizards bench hasn’t been very impactful but hopes it can change in due time.

Game is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Washington.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!