Former Washington Wizards TV play-by-play announcer Steve Buckhantz shared a photo with Zach Leonsis, Monumental Sports & Entertainment’s President of New Media Enterprises yesterday. The photo, which appears to have been taken at Tysons Galleria in McLean, Va., had Wizards fans buzzing.

Buckhantz was not brought back as the Wizards’ play-by-play announcer before the 2019-20 NBA season when he was replaced with Justin Kutcher. In an episode of the Bleav in Wizards podcast with our own Matt Modderno last February, Buckhantz explained that Leonsis and his father, MSE CEO Ted Leonsis had influence over that decision. It was clear that Buckhantz still didn’t feel great about it.

Now, Buckhantz and Leonsis have broken the ice. I don’t see Buckhantz getting the play-by-play job back, since it’s Chris Miller’s now. But at the very least, maybe we’ll see Buckhantz do some features for MSE sooner rather than later.