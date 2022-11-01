Game Info

Game Time: Wednesday, November 2 at 6 p.m.

Where: Wells Fargo Center In Philadelphia, PA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Corey Kispert, OUT (left ankle sprain); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring)

76ERS— Joel Embiid, DAY-TO-DAY (non-COVID illness)

What To Watch For

What to watch out for is the Washington Wizards to do something or anything early on this season. The Wizards are currently on a three-game losing streak as the 76ers are on a three-game winning streak after starting off rocky. The Wizards have to bounce back and go back to playing some sort of defense.

They’re looking quite terrible at this point. Wizards’ defense allowed all of the 76ers starters to score in double figures in Monday’s game. Tyrese Maxey and James Harden combined for 51 points. For Washington, Kristaps Porzingis led the way with 32 points. Bradley Beal had 20 and Monte Morris added 19. The shocker was Kyle Kuzma with only nine points.

Once Washington realizes they have the power in Porzingis, Beal and Kuzma to score at least a combined 70-80 points who knows what teams could stop them. That can’t happen if the shots aren’t falling and the defense is just stagnant. On top of the fact the franchise hasn’t exactly made necessary changes to better equip Washington to become pure contenders.