Yesterday, the Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers on Halloween night. Before the game, Bradley Beal walked with his wife Kamiah and their three children to the arena dressed as the Flintstones.

Brad was dressed as Fred Flintstone while Kamiah was dressed as Wilma, Fred’s wife. In the iconic sitcom, Fred and Wilma have a daughter, Pebbles. However, Beal only has sons. His older two sons, Bradley III and Braylon were dressed like Bamm Bamm. In the show, or maybe mini Fred’s, Bamm Bamm is the son of Barney and Betty, Fred’s and Wilma’s friends. Braxton, the youngest of the three, seems to be dressed like Dino, the Flintstones’ pet and de-facto minivan, but I’m not sure.

While I get that many of you aren't happy with Beal's supermax contract being on the Wizards' hands, I still found this video adorable.