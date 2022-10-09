The Washington Wizards went 0-for-2 in the two NBA Japan games a week ago. Now, after recovering from the jet-lag and having another week to mesh, they face the Charlotte Hornets for their first game on American soil for the preseason. Here’s the preview.

Game info

Gametime: 7 p.m. ET, Monday, Oct. 10

Where: Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC

TV: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries: For the Wizards, Deni Avdija and Johnny Davis are day-to-day, Corey Kispert and Bradley Beal are out. For the Hornets, Xavier Sneed, Gordon Hayward, Dennis Smith Jr., and Cody Martin are all day-to-day.

What to look for

The two teams are familiar division rivals and so not a lot of surprises here. The Hornets are more set back in terms of injuries, and it’s probably a coin toss here.

The most interesting (perhaps) storyline seems to be Kelly Oubre Jr. playing against his previous (previous) team. It will also be interesting to see how Beal’s shooting is coming along this season as he recovers from the surgery.

Here are the highlights from the last preseason game in Japan, just in case you’re interested: