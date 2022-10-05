Corey Kispert Out 4-6 Weeks With Ankle Sprain

Corey Kispert will be out for 4-6 weeks due to an ankle sprain, the Wizards announced on Wednesday. Kispert was injured during Washington’s second preseason game against the Warriors in Japan. Coach Wes Unseld Jr. said that Kispert went through a number of tests including an MRI to ensure that it was only a sprain.

Kispert started 36 games for Washington last year and was slated to be a rotation player for the Wizards to start the year. He This is a developing story and will be updated with more information later.