Wizards at 76ers GameThread

The first back to back of the season for the Washington Wizards and next up is the Philadelphia 76ers. Washington just recently played the Boston Celtics on the road yesterday losing 112-94. Hopefully the Wizards will have some energy left in the tank tonight before heading home and facing the 76ers again on Wednesday. Busy few days for Washington.

Injury report seems to remain the same for the Wizards with Corey Kispert out with an ankle sprain and Delon Wright out indefinitely with a hamstring injury. For the 76ers, Joel Embiid is listed as questionable with an illness for tonight’s game. Not having Embiid on the floor could be a plus for Washington but you never know.

The defensive efforts of the Wizards and the pace of the game will tell you just how the game will go. If it’s anything like Sundays matchup with the Celtics, then Washington is dead meat.

Let’s hear your input in what the Wizards need to do for tonight!

DC ABOVE ALL!!!