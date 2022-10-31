Game Info

Game Time: Sunday October 31 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS— Corey Kispert, OUT (left ankle sprain); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring)

76ERS— None

What To Watch For

The Washington Wizards are headed home for the second of four consecutive games against top East threats (at least on paper). After a 112-94 loss against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Wiz host the Philadelphia 76ers in what will be a home-and-home two-game series.

After starting off the season slow with an 0-3 record, the Sixers have bounced back to win three of their last four, including a couple of impressive road victories against the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

With Philly, it’s All-Stars Joel Embiid and James Harden that you look out for, but Tyrese Maxey has also taken a leap this season to form a true Big 3. He’s their second leading scorer, averaging 22.6 points on 50.4 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from beyond the arc. He’s two games removed from dropping a career-best 44 points on just 20 shots vs. the Raptors in a game Embiid sat out due to injury.

The potent offensive backcourt would’ve been the perfect matchup for the Wizards to deploy defensive ace Delon Wright, who unfortunately is still nursing his hamstring injury. Bradley Beal and Monte Morris will have their work cut out for them defensively in this one.

Look for Washington to try and give the home crowd a treat for the fans on Monday night. That said, it won’t be easy.