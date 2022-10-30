Wizards at Celtics GameThread

The Washington Wizards are in Beantown facing the Boston Celtics on a Sunday evening. The Wizards will have to strap on their defensive gears if they want to stop both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. It was clear and evident the presence of Delon Wright is missed as his defensive awareness kept Washington afloat.

The matchup of the evening will be St. Louis natives: Bradley Beal and Tatum. It should be fun watching both go at each other with hopes Beal prevails and helps secure the win.

We also hope rookie Johnny Davis doesn’t look too lost on the court as he’s been given minutes in place of Wright. Coach Wes Unseld has to make the necessary adjustments at the right time or the game can be lost before it begins.

What do y’all expect to happen in the game today? Who will score more: Beal or Tatum? Let’s get the comments going! Game is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.

DC ABOVE ALL!!!