Game Info

Game Time: Sunday October 30 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, MA

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington

Injuries

WIZARDS—Corey Kispert, OUT (left ankle sprain); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring)

CELTICS—Malcolm Brogdon, QUESTIONABLE (back); Robert Williams III, OUT (knee); Danilo Gallinari, OUT (knee)

What To Watch For

What to seriously watch out for is how the Washington Wizards plan to adjust with Delon Wright who has been their key defensive leader. His presence was definitely missed in Washington’s recent loss to the Indiana Pacers as the game was clearly lost in the first quarter as it was raining three’s. Now the Wizards face the Boston Celtics, an offensive powerhouse behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Based on records, both teams are equal but on the court it’s clear Boston has the higher advantage. Both teams are coming off Eastern Conference opponent losses, Pacers for the Wizards and the Cleveland Cavaliers in overtime for the Celtics. Sounds all too familiar as the Wizards also lost to the Cavs in overtime themselves.

Being able to adjust is a critical component that Washington seems to lack as in the Pacers loss, they couldn’t quite get a handle on things even when bring their deficit down to single digits. They can’t let games like these get away from them or it can be costly.