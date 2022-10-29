Thank you for your responses to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey! Our results are below!

Wizards fan confidence remains stable in the second week of the season

Fifty-seven percent of Wizards fans are confident in the direction of the team. Last week, it was 63 percent, so things are staying relatively stable.

Why are fans confident? Here are some responses:

“IF THEY CONTINUE TO SHARE THE BALL AND PLAY DEFENSE, THEY”LL MAKE THE TOP 7 IN THE EAST.”

“When compared to what was shown (or not shown, as they looked overwhelmed in most of the games), the Wizards are definitely headed in the right direction.”

“Positive mindset. We should use all the positive we can to encourage this team. And I really mean this for the players. It is not their responsibility how this team is constructed so they should not, for now, be receiving all this negativity.”

And why are fans not confident?

“Draft Picks have been horrible. Until we get a great talent evaluator for the draft I cannot see us challenging for any type of division, much less conference or NBA Championship. “

“I’m confident in all aspects EXCEPT for their ability to identify gems in the draft, and this inability will continue to hold the franchise back (unless they bring in new, proven draft talent evaluators). Also, Drew Gooden bad too... not just Chris Miller.”

“JOHNNY, WHERE ARE YOU!?!?!?!”

Most Wizards fans think that Johnny Davis should spend some time with the Go-Go

Davis is averaging one point a game in two appearances. He has yet to sniff the rotation in any way imaginable. He needs time with the Go-Go. And I’m glad that 90 percent of you also agree with me on this one.

Most people like Chris Miller’s start as the Wizards’ play-by-play announcer

Of our respondents, 23 percent gave Miller an A for his performance and another 47 percent gave him a B. Not a bad start!

Our next Reacts survey will come out in a few days! Enjoy Halloween Weekend!