Wizards vs. Pacers GameThread

Wizards are coming off a nice victory over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, and will take on the Indiana Pacers for the 2nd time this season. The first matchup, which was the first game of the season for both teams, ended with 114-107 win for the Wizards.

The Wizards will need to find a way to keep rookie Bennedict Mathurin at bay as he has gotten off to a strong rookie campaign. Join us for the conversation below. The game will start at 7:30 PM. This game will be televised on both NBC Sports Washington and ESPN.