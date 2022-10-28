The Wizards will host a Vote Night for tonight’s game

When the Washington Wizards host the Indiana Pacers later tonight, the team will come on the court in special shooting shirts. No, they won’t be blue and bronze/gold. Instead, they will be “DMV Votes” shirts as part of a “Vote Night” campaign.
Fans at Capital One Arena, along with nonprofit HeadCount will get fans registered to vote on election day. Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark and center Elizabeth Williams will also be there with HeadCout staff for the voting drive.
Because the D.C. area is a multi-state area, there are different deadlines for voter registration. Here they are:
- District of Columbia: The voter registration deadline via mail and online is on Oct. 18. However, there is also an in-person registration deadline on Election Day, which is Nov. 8 this year.
- Maryland: The voter registration deadline via mail and online is on Oct. 18. However, there is also an in-person registration deadline on Election Day, which is Nov. 8 this year.
- Virginia: The voter registration deadline via mail, online and in person was on Oct. 17. If you did not register to vote already, you can’t vote in the Nov. 8 election. However, by doing so now, you can vote in 2023 elections, which include those for the Virginia state legislature.
