The Wizards will host a Vote Night for tonight’s game

When the Washington Wizards host the Indiana Pacers later tonight, the team will come on the court in special shooting shirts. No, they won’t be blue and bronze/gold. Instead, they will be “DMV Votes” shirts as part of a “Vote Night” campaign.

Fans at Capital One Arena, along with nonprofit HeadCount will get fans registered to vote on election day. Washington Mystics forward Alysha Clark and center Elizabeth Williams will also be there with HeadCout staff for the voting drive.

Because the D.C. area is a multi-state area, there are different deadlines for voter registration. Here they are: