Game Info

Gametime: Friday October 28 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena

How to watch: NBC Sports Washington; ESPN

Injuries

WIZARDS—Corey Kispert, OUT (left ankle sprain); Delon Wright, OUT (hamstring)

PACERS—Daniel Theis, OUT (knee)

What To Watch For

The Washington Wizards are 3-1. Their most recent victory was Tuesday October 25 over the Detroit Pistons where Kyle Kuzma had 25 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 20 of his own. The Indiana Pacers only have one win standing at 1-4 this season, but they also have Myles Turner back as well.

In the last meeting to open up their seasons, Myles Turner was still on the injury report and that opened up an advantage for the Wizards in their victory. Turner has a way of protecting the paint and crashing the boards, areas Washington could excel better in especially rebounding. It’s still early in the season but addressing flaws now is better than rushing to address them later.

On the defensive end, the Wizards will unfortunately be without Delon Wright indefinitely as he deals with a hamstring injury. Wright has averaged 2.8 steals and one block in four games this season. It’s expected he’ll be out for two months.

Injury update: Delon Wright will be out indefinitely with a grade two strain of his right hamstring.



Wright suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s game vs. Detroit. He will be re-evaluated in approximately three weeks. pic.twitter.com/ykSHhQCeQb — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) October 27, 2022

Although not on the injury report, good idea to keep an eye on Bradley Beal as he had some back tightness in the Pistons game. He did return and play in the game so that’s great but you just never know.