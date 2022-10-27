Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright suffered a right hamstring injury in the fourth quarter of their game against the Detroit Pistons last Tuesday. The team issued a press released today stating that he will be out indefinitely because he suffered a grade two strain. That said, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Wright will be out for about 6-8 weeks.

The next update will likely be in about three weeks, when he is re-evaluated by the team.

Wright is averaging 6.5 points and 3.2 assists per game in about 22 minutes per game this season. With Wright, a 6’5 guard out for the time being, it could give other guards like rookie Johnny Davis more opportunities to play in the rotation. To this point, Wright has not played more than garbage minutes — and he still didn’t look good. Given how he’s looked regardless of the situation, I’m skeptical as to whether he should get the additional time. Maybe it should be two-way guard Jordan Schakel instead.

