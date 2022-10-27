The Washington Wizards will host a “Big Three” reunion on Nov. 18, the date of their home game against Miami Heat. Antawn Jamison, Caron Butler and Gilbert Arenas will be honored together at halftime. The announcement was made yesterday and the Wizards made their announcements below.

I’m very happy to see that the Wizards are going big with the 25th anniversary season (as the Wizards). While some fans don’t like the Wizards’ teal and bronze/gold color scheme from the time, they still had success on the court, especially for much of the 2000s when they made the NBA Playoffs four consecutive times from the 2004-05 through 2007-08 seasons.

Since they retired, Jamison and Butler have been active Wizards alumni. Jamison is the Wizards’ Senior Director of Pro Personnel. Butler is an assistant coach for the Heat, but has also been active around the Wizards before taking his current position.

But Arenas’ inclusion in this reunion is the most noteworthy It is significant because he hasn’t been featured prominently since the team traded him in 2010 to the Orlando Magic for Rashard Lewis. While Arenas was the Wizards’ most prominent player in the 2000s, the gun incident in the 2009-10 season and some of his Instagram posts on WNBA players in 2015 were more than enough reason for the team to keep him an arm’s length away.

In the end, it seems that Arenas and Monumental Sports & Entertainment have made amends, at least enough amends for this reunion. What’s your reaction to it? Let us know in the comments below.